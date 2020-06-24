Is it really over? La Jolla signs acquisition with Tetraphase after outbidding AcelRx, Melinta

June 24, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Is it really over? La Jolla signs acquisition with Tetraphase after outbidding AcelRx, Melinta

La Jolla has staked a claim as the latest victor in the bidding war for Tetraphase, sealing the deal with $43 million in upfront cash and $16 million worth of contingent value rights.

Latest because both AcelRx and Melinta have announced they’ve “reached definitive merger agreements” with Tetraphase before — only to be snubbed in a one-sided breakup. The termination fee amounted to over $1 million, a considerable figure for a company whose stock was trading at 87 cents when the first buyout was announced.

But Tetraphase has come a long way from AcelRx’s initial offer of $14.4 million, all in stocks. So what does La Jolla, the maker of a vasoconstrictor

Click to view original post