Poseida Therapeutics Raises $110 Million in Series D Financing

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing proprietary gene engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced the closing of a Series D financing round, raising $110 million. The financing was led by funds advised by Fidelity Management Research Company, LLC, with participation by Adage Capital Management and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors. A number of current investors also participated in the financing.

BofA Securities is acting as sole placement agent for the financing.

“This financing supports the approach we are taking to leverage our broad proprietary gene engineering platform technologies, including the piggyBac DNA Modification System and Cas-CLOVER site-specific gene editing system, for the creation of numerous differentiated cell and gene therapy product candidates,” said Eric Ostertag, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Poseida.

Poseida’s portfolio includes allogeneic and autologous CAR-T product candidates in both hematological and solid tumor oncology indications, as well as liver-directed gene therapy programs in orphan genetic diseases.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary gene engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac DNA Modification System, Cas-CLOVER site-specific gene editing system and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our wholly-owned portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics.

