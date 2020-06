LA JOLLA—Around 85 percent of lung cancers are classified as non-small-cell lung cancers, or NSCLCs. Some patients with these cancers can be treated with targeted genetic therapies, and some benefit from immunotherapies—but the vast majority of NSCLC patients have no treatment options except for chemotherapy.

The post Unlocking therapies for hard-to-treat lung cancers appeared first on Salk Institute for Biological Studies.