SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NEWMEDIAWIRE — Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (GWHP) submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application Submission Number: PEUA200084 Received: for a COVID-19 rt-qPCR Diagnostic Test for the SARS-CoV-2 on March 13th, 2020¬†as mentioned in the 8K filing dated March 15th, 2020.