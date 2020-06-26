Inovio adds two to the leadership team; Adrian Woolfson is out at Sangamo

? Entrenched in a legal battle with their manufacturer that’s evidently blocking them from making their Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Inovio is making some leadership changes. Gene Kim will be president of Inovio Asia, while Mammen (Anza) Mammen jumps aboard the biotech as SVP, clinical development, and is slated oversee development of Inovio’s DNA vaccine candidate INO-4800.

An ex-CFO at VGX Pharmaceuticals, Kim had previously been the CFO of AfreecaTV and video game developer WeMade Entertainment, both South Korean companies. And Mammen, who