MediciNova Announces Positive Preclinical Results Regarding MN-166 (ibudilast) in Glioblastoma (GBM) Published in Frontiers in Immunology

June 26, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on MediciNova Announces Positive Preclinical Results Regarding MN-166 (ibudilast) in Glioblastoma (GBM) Published in Frontiers in Immunology

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced positive preclinical findings published in Frontiers in Immunology regarding the prospect of MN-166 (ibudilast) as an adjunct treatment for glioblastoma.

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for Second Patent Covering MN-166 (ibudilast) for the Treatment of Glioblastoma

April 21, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for Second Patent Covering MN-166 (ibudilast) for the Treatment of Glioblastoma

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has rec… […]

No Picture
News

MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-001 and MN-002 for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Japan

October 7, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-001 and MN-002 for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Japan

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the?NASDAQ Global Market?(NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the?Tokyo Stock Exchange?(Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has rece… […]