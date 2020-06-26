MediciNova Announces Positive Preclinical Results Regarding MN-166 (ibudilast) in Glioblastoma (GBM) Published in Frontiers in Immunology

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced positive preclinical findings published in Frontiers in Immunology regarding the prospect of MN-166 (ibudilast) as an adjunct treatment for glioblastoma.