MediciNova Announces Positive Preclinical Results Regarding MN-166 (ibudilast) in Glioblastoma (GBM) Published in Frontiers in Immunology

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced positive preclinical findings published in Frontiers in Immunology regarding the prospect of MN-166 (ibudilast) as an adjunct treatment for glioblastoma.
Related Articles
MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for Second Patent Covering MN-166 (ibudilast) for the Treatment of Glioblastoma
LA JOLLA, Calif., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has rec… […]
MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-001 and MN-002 for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in Japan
LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the?NASDAQ Global Market?(NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the?Tokyo Stock Exchange?(Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has rece… […]
MediciNova to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York
LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the?NASDAQ Global Market?(NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the?Tokyo Stock Exchange?(Code Number: 4875), today announced that?Yuichi Iwa… […]