SAN DIEGO & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nucleix, a liquid biopsy company revolutionizing cancer treatment by detecting the disease earlier, today announced the publication of an independent study in the Journal of Clinical Pathology evaluating the company’s urine-based Bladder EpiCheck® in patients diagnosed with high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The findings support the use of the Bladder EpiCheck methylation biomarkers to detect bladder cancer recurrence in NMIBC pa