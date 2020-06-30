Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Introduces AJILITY Fast Track Platform for Drug Product Manufacturing

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services (“Aji Bio-Pharma”), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, is pleased to announce the launch of AJILITY™, a flexible and agile drug product manufacturing platform, designed to advance vaccines and therapies to market by minimizing time to production.

Aji Bio-Pharma’s AJILITY platform is designed for novel therapeutics/vaccines and existing drug products with a new indication that can be used in COVID-19 trials, FDA Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA), or other programs, providing enhanced flexibility by leveraging our existing, streamlined project configurations. With Aji Bio-Pharma’s AJILITY, clients will have access to our experience and expertise to guide them through decisions from components and excipients to method qualifications. The goal of the AJILITY platform is to minimize variables during tech transfer, manufacturing and shipping processes and rely on our regulatory expertise to navigate traditional production hurdles to quickly get therapies to clinics.

“The AJILITY platform offers flexibility and time savings, which is an enormous boost those clients with drug products that need to get to clinical trials quickly,” said Dustin Campbell, Associate Director of Commercial Operations at Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services. “As a leading CDMO for drug product manufacturing, we understand that some program details affect the manufacturing timeline more than others. The AJILITY platform utilizes Aji Bio-Pharma’s extensive experience in manufacturing and regulatory insight to fast track our clients’ programs to market.”

“We are excited to introduce the AJILITY platform to our client base interested in our progressive partnering approach to advance their therapeutic to patients,” said Kristin DeFife, Ph.D., Sr. VP of Operations & Site Head at Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services. “The AJILITY platform was developed by a cross-functional departmental team to provide our clients access to preferred drug product manufacturing processes, coupled with our expertise in regulatory submissions, process development, and shipping configurations at our San Diego, California facility.”

To learn more about the AJILITY program, visit: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com/AJILITY.

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India, providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including Corynex® protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our client’s needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ajinomoto-bio-pharma-services-introduces-ajility-fast-track-platform-for-drug-product-manufacturing-301085414.html

SOURCE Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services