Sorrento Announces Selection of T-VIVA-19™ as Targeted Protein Vaccine Candidate for SARS-CoV-2

July 1, 2020

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today that it has published a pre-print publication (https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.06.29.178616v1.full.pdf) describing initial pre-clinical results from its COVID-19 vaccination program, which introduced a novel targeted protein vaccine against COVID-19, referred to as T-VIVA-19.

