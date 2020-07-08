Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks to Conduct Global Sealed-Bid Auction of Cancer Therapeutic Patent Portfolio

Therapies for the Treatment of Tumor, Autoimmune Diseases and Other DiseasesBid Submission Deadline – July 16, 2020 – 5pm PDTAffigen’s Patent Portfolio will be sold to the highest Bidder. No Minimum Bid! Bids of Any Amount are Welcome

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Affigen’s Cancer Therapeutic Patent Portfolio addresses:

The Problem: The Signature Receptor is often unique from patient-to-patient necessitating a new drug for each patient within a clinically relevant time frame.

The Solution: The Signature Platform enables the production of patient-specific therapies against Signature Receptors with unprecedented speed and precision.

These therapies have the potential to bring a new class of safe and effective options to patients with Cancers, Autoimmune Diseases and Lymphoproliferative Disorders

View Technology Summary

View Patent Analysis Report, Patent Prosecution Analytics & Patent PDF

View Auction Information

View Bid Submission Form

About Heritage Global Inc. www.hginc.com

Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB: HGBL, CSE: HGP) is a diversified financial services company providing acquisition, disposition, valuation and lending services for surplus and distressed assets.

About Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks

Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks is the Intellectual Property Division of Heritage Global Inc. and provides a patent monetization services via Patent Auctions and Patent Brokerage on its online monetization platform The Patent Exchange.

Patents no longer part of strategic corporate objectives

Patents which have never been commercialized nor developed and for which there are no plans to do so

Unwanted patents representing ongoing renewal costs but whose market value declines with every year of non-use

Orphan Patents acquired in mergers and acquisitions that are non-core and not needed

Contact:

Doug Berman, Managing Director

Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks

The Patent Exchange

www.patent-exchange.com

707-245-4417

243179@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-global-patents–trademarks-to-conduct-global-sealed-bid-auction-of-cancer-therapeutic-patent-portfolio-301090010.html

SOURCE Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks