Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks to Conduct Global Sealed-Bid Auction of Cancer Therapeutic Patent Portfolio

Therapies for the Treatment of Tumor, Autoimmune Diseases and Other DiseasesBid Submission Deadline – July 16, 2020 – 5pm PDTAffigen’s Patent Portfolio will be sold to the highest Bidder. No Minimum Bid! Bids of Any Amount are Welcome

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Affigen’s Cancer Therapeutic Patent Portfolio addresses:

The Problem:  The Signature Receptor is often unique from patient-to-patient necessitating a new drug for each patient within a clinically relevant time frame.

The Solution:   The Signature Platform enables the production of patient-specific therapies against Signature Receptors with unprecedented speed and precision.

These therapies have the potential to bring a new class of safe and effective options to patients with Cancers, Autoimmune Diseases and Lymphoproliferative Disorders

View Technology Summary
View Patent Analysis Report, Patent Prosecution Analytics & Patent PDF 
View Auction Information 
View Bid Submission Form 

About Heritage Global Inc. www.hginc.com 
Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB: HGBL, CSE: HGP) is a diversified financial services company providing acquisition, disposition, valuation and lending services for surplus and distressed assets.

About Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks
Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks is the Intellectual Property Division of Heritage Global Inc. and provides a patent monetization services via Patent Auctions and Patent Brokerage on its online monetization platform The Patent Exchange.

  • Patents no longer part of strategic corporate objectives
  • Patents which have never been commercialized nor developed and for which there are no plans to do so
  • Unwanted patents representing ongoing renewal costs but whose market value declines with every year of non-use
  • Orphan Patents acquired in mergers and acquisitions that are non-core and not needed

Contact:
Doug Berman, Managing Director
Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks
The Patent Exchange
www.patent-exchange.com 
707-245-4417
243179@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-global-patents–trademarks-to-conduct-global-sealed-bid-auction-of-cancer-therapeutic-patent-portfolio-301090010.html

SOURCE Heritage Global Patents & Trademarks

