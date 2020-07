SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is bringing turn-key data analysis solutions to accelerate and facilitate the adoption of whole-genome sequencing with the launch of the TruSightâ„¢ Software Suite. TruSight Software delivers ready-made infrastructure to realize the full potential of whole-genome sequencing for rare genetic diseases. This new offering enables sample-to-report analysis for genetic disease testing, giving customers an integrated solution that focuses on one