Bob Goeltz bolts Unity Biotechnology to become CFO at Arcus Biosciences; John Johnson tapped for his latest CEO gig

Bob Goeltz

? A press release earlier in the week noted that Bob Goeltz left his CFO post at Unity Biotechnology “to pursue a new opportunity.” We now know what that opportunity is, joining Terry Rosen’s crew at Arcus Biosciences as the new CFO. A former executive director of corporate development at Amgen, Goeltz was the CFO for CytomX Therapeutics before making the move to anti-aging startup Unity in 2017.