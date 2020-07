SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cibus, a pioneer of precision gene editing in agriculture, today announced the appointment of former Internal Counsel, Rosa Cheuk Kim, to Vice President, Legal. In her elevated role, Cheuk Kim will oversee all legal activities at Cibus, including intellectual property (IP), contracts and litigation. “In working with internal and external counsel, Rosa has been a key driver in growing Cibus’ IP portfolio for nearly a decade,” said Greg Gocal, Ph.D., CSO and EVP of Cib