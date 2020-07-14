Artelo Biosciences Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system and related biological signaling pathways, today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended May 31, 2020 of its fiscal year ending August 31, 2020 and provided a business update.