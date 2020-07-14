Sanofi keeps foot on the gas, agreeing to five-year collaboration with MD Anderson

Just four months after scoring its first cancer drug approval in a decade, Sanofi is staying on the oncology offensive.

The French pharma is planning to accelerate the development of potential treatments, partnering with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in a five-year collaboration. By combining Sanofi’s pipeline with MD Anderson’s top-notch clinical trial program in oncology, the pair will launch biomarker-driven clinical studies to better understand which drug cocktails can effectively curb cancer progression.

“This will help us understand combination treatments and methods of resistance that might emerge,” Sanofi’s head of global oncology Dmitri Wiederschain told Endpoints News, noting that every patient that comes through MD Anderson gets a biomarker tes