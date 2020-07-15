Aptose Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common shares (the “Offering”). In addition, Aptose intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the common shares offered in the Offering. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the common shares to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by the Company.