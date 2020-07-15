INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

July 15, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company” or “INmune Bio”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness a patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and t

