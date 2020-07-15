One of the many inequalities the pandemic has laid bare is the gender imbalance in biomedical research. A paper examining Covid-19 research authorship wondered out loud: Where are the women?

It’s a question that echoes beyond our current times. In the biopharma world, not only are women under-represented in R&D roles (particularly at higher levels), their achievements and talents could also be undermined by stereotypes and norms of leadership styles. The problem is even more dire for women of color.

At the same time, many have made it to the top despite the odds, playing crucial and even pioneering roles in the discovery and advancement of new medicines. At Endpoints News, we believe that celebrating and spotlighting is an integral part of moving the needle on gender diversity.