BioAtla rakes in $72.5M Series D, advancing research for pH-detecting cancer treatments

A little over a year after agreeing to a worldwide collaboration with hefty Chinese biotech BeiGene worth up to $270 million, BioAtla is ready for another haul.

The San Diego-based biotech pulled in a $72.5 million haul for their Series D financing, which the company announced Wednesday. Funds will go toward their four main clinical programs developing cancer treatments, two of which are currently in Phase II, BioAtla president and former Celgene COO Scott Smith said.

“We were doing a [round of] financing that was originally supposed to close on the 31st of March, and because of the extreme volatility in the markets in February and March we never got that done,” Smith told Endpoints New