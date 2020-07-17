Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in B. Riley Virtual Summer Series Panel on Antiviral Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the B. Riley FBR Virtual Summer Series panel on antiviral therapeutics on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

