Amplyx touts upbeat readout from a small PhII study for lead antifungal

Amplyx, a biotech focused on treating patients with compromised immune systems, is touting its lead program following a Phase II study.

The San Diego-based company announced its results Monday morning for fosmanogepix, an antifungal that treats life-threatening Candida infections. Execs at the company say that topline data from the study indicated a treatment success rate of 80 percent, meeting the primary endpoint and paving the way to a pivotal trial ahead.

“Treatment success here means that they cleared their infections, and they didn’t need any other antifungal drugs, and they didn’t die,” Amplyx CEO Ciara Kennedy told Endpoints News. “So 80 percent of patients had the perfect response to this drug, and the