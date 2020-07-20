Correction: INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Closing of $25 Million Public Offering of Common Stock Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option

July 20, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Correction: INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Closing of $25 Million Public Offering of Common Stock Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline on Monday, July 20th by INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) was incorrectly reported with below sentence:

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

INmune Bio Inc. to Present at Advances in Immuno-Oncology USA Congress and at World Immunotherapy Congress in October

October 8, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on INmune Bio Inc. to Present at Advances in Immuno-Oncology USA Congress and at World Immunotherapy Congress in October

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB), an immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient?s innate immune system to fight disease, announced today that RJ Tesi, M.D., Co-Found… […]

No Picture
News

INmune Bio Invited to Speak on Company?s Advancements in Cancer Treatments at the Targeting Innate Immunity Congress and MarketsandMarkets Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress

September 17, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on INmune Bio Invited to Speak on Company?s Advancements in Cancer Treatments at the Targeting Innate Immunity Congress and MarketsandMarkets Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress

La Jolla, CA., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB), an immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient?s innate immune system to fight disease, today announced that RJ Tesi, M.D., Co-Founder… […]

No Picture
News

INmune Bio Announces Allowance of U.S. Patent Covering Method for Treating Cancer by In Vivo Priming of Natural Killer Cells

April 23, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on INmune Bio Announces Allowance of U.S. Patent Covering Method for Treating Cancer by In Vivo Priming of Natural Killer Cells

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient?s innate immune system to fight disease, announced today that the Unit… […]