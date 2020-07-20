INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Closing of $25 Million Public Offering of Common Stock Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company” or “INmune”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness a patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 2,173,914 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share and the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 326,086 shares of common stock. A total of 2,500,000 shares of common stock were issued in the offering, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.