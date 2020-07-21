Aptose to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on August 4, 2020

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, after the close of the market.
