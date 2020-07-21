AXIM® Biotechnologies Welcomes Former Secretary of Veterans Affairs Peter O’Rourke to Company’s Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM ® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today it has welcomed Former Secretary of Veterans Affairs Peter O’Rourke to the Company’s Board of Directors.