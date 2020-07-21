CalciMedica and EpiPharma Enter into Research Collaboration to Discover and Develop CRAC Channel Inhibitor Therapies

LA JOLLA, Calif. and SZEGED, Hungary and BUDAPEST, Hungary, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CalciMedica, a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels for the treatment of acute and severe inflammatory diseases, and EpiPharma, a bio-pharmaceutical services and drug development company, today announced that they have entered into a collaboration agreement to use EpiPharma’s state-of-the-art Pre-clinical Drug Testing and Diagnostics Laboratory Platform to accelerate the discovery and development of CalciMedica’s CRAC channel inhibitor novel drug pipeline. The collaboration agreement provides that all rights, title and interest in all results shall be owned by CalciMedica.