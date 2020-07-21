GenMark Diagnostics to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 4, 2020

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter earnings results after market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Management will hold a conference call to review the company’s financial performance starting at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast.

