AXIM® Biotechnologies Releases Rapid NeuCovix™ Test Results Showing Strong Agreement with COVID-19-Based Neutralization Tests

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announces the completion of a study highlighting the performance of NeuCovix™, AXIM’s rapid test to measure levels of neutralizing anti-COVID-19 antibodies.