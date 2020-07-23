AXIM® Biotechnologies Releases Rapid NeuCovix™ Test Results Showing Strong Agreement with COVID-19-Based Neutralization Tests

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announces the completion of a study highlighting the performance of NeuCovix™, AXIM’s rapid test to measure levels of neutralizing anti-COVID-19 antibodies.
Related Articles
AXIM® Biotechnologies Announces Cultivation Agreement to Establish Company’s First Domestic Industrial Hemp Source & Begins Harvesting
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM? Biotechnologies, Inc. (?AXIM? Biotech,? ?AXIM? or ?the Company?) (OTCQB: AXIM), a world leader in cannabinoid research and development, today announced that it has signed a cultivation agreement wit… […]
AXIM® Biotechnologies Welcomes Former Secretary of Veterans Affairs Peter O’Rourke to Company’s Board of Directors
SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today it has welco… […]
AXIM® Biotechnologies Begins Pre-Clinical Pharmacokinetic Animal Drug Studies on its Cancer Drug Compound SPX-1009
SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological research, announced today that its subsidiary Sapph… […]