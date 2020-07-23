Exonbio launches high affinity SARS-CoV-2 rabbit monoclonal antibodies to accelerate the global IVD and research community efforts

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Exonbio, a leading recombinant antibody CRO company now launches the SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid recombinant monoclonal antibodies for the global IVD and research communities in support of efforts to combat the pandemic. Since the emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak, Exonbio has developed a comprehensive portfolio of SARS-CoV-2 recombinant rabbit antibodies using its proprietary Single Plasma cell INterrogation (SPIN®) platform.

Exonbio has screened hundreds of clones of rabbit monoclonal antibodies by surface plasmon resonance (SPR) with Biocore 3000 and identified high affinity clones against recombinant full-length nucleocapsid protein of SARS-CoV-2. There are 12 clones with an EC50 of less than 1 ng/ml, with the most potent clone being 6F2 at EC50 of 0.37 ng/ml (2.5pM). Epitope mapping suggested at least 5 well separated epitopes, so there are multiple choices for selecting the pairs for sandwich ELISA and other applications which requires a pair of antibodies.

The SARS–CoV–2 nucleocapsid (N) protein is highly homologous to the N protein of SARS–CoV, which is essential for viral RNA replication and packaging into new virions. By using Exonbio’s SPIN® technology platform, highly specific antibodies from plasma cells are generated against nucleocapsid protein of SARS-CoV-2. The recombinant nucleocapsid antibodies developed has no cross reactivity to human coronavirus nucleocapsid protein.

The recombinant nucleocapsid antibodies specifically recognize and efficiently bind to the nucleocapsid protein released from the inactive as well as active SARS-CoV-2 virus from patient samples. These antibodies can be used with various applications like ELISA, Lateral Flow assay, immunohistochemistry (IHC), and Flow cytometry.

“Exonbio’s antigens and antibodies are a critical tool to the life science community to accelerate the research to understand COVID-19. The high affinity anti-NP antibody provides a critical reagent for the development of rapid antigen diagnostic kit against this virus,” said Dr. Kunhua Chen, Exonbio’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Exonbio:

Exonbio is a leading recombinant protein and antibody CRO. Exonbio’s novel proprietary Single Plasma cell INterrogation (SPIN®) technology is capable of developing monoclonal antibodies with broad epitope coverage and high affinity. Thus, has made the technology perfect for therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

