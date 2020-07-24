Intensifying the crackdown on undisclosed Chinese ties within US research institutions, the Justice Department has charged four scientists — three of them studying biology or medicine — with visa fraud for allegedly lying about their work for China’s military.

The FBI has arrested three and is pointing fingers at the Chinese consulate in San Francisco for harboring the fourth, putting attention and pressure on China’s diplomatic missions just one day after the US ordered the closure of its Houston outpost.

In a statement, the fugitive researcher is identified as Juan Tang. She entered the US in December 2019 after applying for a visa to the University