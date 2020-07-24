MetVital, Inc. Announces Collaboration with the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (part of the NIH) in the Epilepsy Therapy Screening Program (ETSP)

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — MetVital, Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule modulators of altered glutamate metabolism for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential, today announces that the National Institute of Health, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke has accepted MetVital’s AEO drug candidate for screening to evaluate its potential for epilepsy treatment. The ETSP program has made important contributions to the development of several FDA-approved drugs for epilepsy. The program has focused on identifying symptomatic treatments for seizure disorders, with a recent emphasis on refractory epilepsy to address the unmet medical needs of epilepsy.

AEO, a patented molecule, is MetVital’s lead clinical development drug candidate and has been approved for commercial Phase 2 testing of Glioblastoma multiforme, a malicious type of brain cancer, and the seizures caused by the cancer.

“We are excited to work with the NIH in potentially expanding AEO’s development into refractory epilepsy. This is certainly an area of unmet medical need,” said Alan Cash, president, and chief executive officer of MetVital, Inc. AEO is also being tested in Investigator-initiated clinical trials for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s disease and in breast cancer survivors with cognitive complaints.

Anhydrous Enol-Oxaloacetate is a molecule that has demonstrated safety and efficacy in animal models with human Glioblastoma tissue implants, in animal models of ALS, and in animal models of Alzheimer’s disease. US FDA Orphan Drug Designations for oxaloacetate have been received for Gliomas, ALS, and Hepatocellular Carcinoma. US FDA recently moved AEO for glioblastoma to a “Fast Track” designation. Glioblastoma multiforme is the most aggressive of the gliomas and often occurs with seizure activity. It is often referred to as a grade IV astrocytoma, and is the most common type of brain cancer.

About MetVital, Inc.

MetVital, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule modulators of glutamate metabolism for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. MetVital’s strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders in order to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding MetVital, please visit MetVital’s website at www.MetVital.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about future expectations of MetVital, Inc., such as statements about potential clinical indications for AEO, clinical trial results with AEO, potential actions by regulatory agencies including the FDA, regulatory plans, development programs, proposed indications for product candidates and market potential for product candidates, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. MetVital intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause MetVital’s actual results to be materially different from its historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. MetVital’s actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements for reasons including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials, regulatory actions by the FDA and the need for regulatory approvals, MetVital’s ability to fund development of its technology and establish and successfully complete clinical trials, the length of time and cost required to complete clinical trials and submit applications for regulatory approvals, products developed by competing pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, commercial acceptance of MetVital’s products, and other factors discussed in MetVital’s periodic filings with regulating authorities. MetVital is not responsible for updating for events that occur after the date of this press release.

