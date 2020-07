SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB: HGBL, CSE: HGP) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and capital assets, today announced results from its ongoing monthly Pharmaceutical Sector Sale for July. With over 600 items for sale, the 100% online auction received 45,000 page views, more than 9,500 internet bids and generated in excess of one million dollars in asset sales. Furthermore, over 250 companies registered to bi