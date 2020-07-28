A protein engineering platform spawns a new IL-2 player out of Basel, with human trials looming next summer

Versant Ventures is debuting another biotech upstart this morning that its partners believe has big potential for developing pipelines in products created by its own unique platform tech. And they have their sights set first on one of the hottest targets in immuno-oncology.

The company is Bright Peak Therapeutics, launched out of Versant’s Ridgeline Therapeutics Discovery Engine in Basel, which is growing clinical development roots in San Diego. And they have $35 million of Versant A round cash to fund their drive to the clinic.

Jeffrey Bode

The company founders have been using tech out of Jeffrey Bode’s lab at ETH Zürich to create “designer cytokines” by chemically assembling proteins in a way that allows them