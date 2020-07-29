Ansun Biopharma to Present at the Inaugural LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ansun Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will participate in the LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium, taking place August 4-5, 2020. The company will deliver a corporate update to potential investors and strategic partners, among other various relevant audiences. The corporate update will cover recent and upcoming Company milestones, as well as detail clinical progress of the Company’s lead drug candidate, DAS181, a multi-mechanism recombinant sialidase protein being studied for its potential to treat patients with respiratory diseases including influenza, parainfluenza and COVID-19 by preventing viral entry into respiratory epithelial cells. In addition, for treating COVID-19, DAS181 can prevent and block cytokines such as TNF production and treat the underlying diseases caused by the virus infection.