WASHINGTON & ATLANTA & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UsAgainstAlzheimer’s, the Lewy Body Dementia Association and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the results of a qualitative and quantitative survey that explored the impact of dementia-related psychosis on more than 200 patients to better understand the patient-centered experience of symptoms and unmet treatment needs. Both patients and caregivers responded to the survey. These data were presented today in two posters d