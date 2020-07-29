Test results in hand, Thrive raises $257M to push liquid biopsy toward approval

Three months after announcing the results of a landmark trial, Thrive Earlier Detection has raised $257 million to put their liquid biopsy cancer test into a pivotal trial.

Thrive started raising for the Series B immediately after the study results were published in Science at the end of April. That study, run across 10,000 women at the Geisinger Health System, showed for the first time that a blood test could help doctors diagnose certain types of cancer in patients who did not yet show symptoms, more than doubling the percentage of cancers that were detected.

Isaac Ro

“We wanted that data in hand as a big catalyst to drive the process,” Thrive CFO Isaac R