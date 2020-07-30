Neurana Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

July 30, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Neurana Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced that Craig Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium. The conference takes place virtually on August 5th.  The details of Neurana’s presentation are as follows:

Date: August 5th, 2020

Presentation Time: 3:00 – 3:30pm Eastern Time

More information regarding the conference, including registration, can be found at: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium.

About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, including acute, painful muscle spasms of the neck and back. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego. Neurana’s lead development compound is tolperisone, a novel, non-opioid, non-drowsy, non-cognitive impairing treatment, which the company is developing for the large population of patients who experience muscle spasms. In May 2018, Neurana completed a $60 million Series A financing led by Sofinnova Ventures with participation from Longitude Capital, New Leaf Venture Partners, H.I.G. BioHealth Partners, Hale BioPharma Ventures and MagnaSci Ventures to fund the clinical development of tolperisone. For additional information, please visit www.neuranapharma.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurana-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conference-301102419.html

SOURCE Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Viscient Biosciences Will Bioprint 3D Lung Tissue to Aid Pandemic Research, and Viscient Founder Calls for Pause in Organovo Merger Attempt

March 31, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Viscient Biosciences Will Bioprint 3D Lung Tissue to Aid Pandemic Research, and Viscient Founder Calls for Pause in Organovo Merger Attempt

Viscient will turn its attention to 3D bioprinting lung tissue for infectivity research to assist global efforts to combat SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19Organovo failed to receive a majority of stockholder votes in favor of its … […]

No Picture
News

Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

May 26, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Live Webcast will be on June 2, 2020

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Kevin Gorman, Chief Execut… […]

No Picture
News

Halozyme Announces Janssen Receives FDA Approval Of DARZALEX FASPRO(TM) Utilizing Halozyme’s ENHANZE® Technology For The Treatment Of Patients With Multiple Myeloma

May 1, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, PR Newswire, Syndication Comments Off on Halozyme Announces Janssen Receives FDA Approval Of DARZALEX FASPRO(TM) Utilizing Halozyme’s ENHANZE® Technology For The Treatment Of Patients With Multiple Myeloma

– Janssen’s DARZALEX FASPRO(TM) is a subcutaneous co-formulation of DARZALEX? and Halozyme’s ENHANZE? technology — Innovative, fixed-dose formulation demonstrates consistent efficacy to intravenous DARZALEX? with lower rate of infusion-related reactio… […]