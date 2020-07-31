INmune Bio, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Report 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

LA JOLLA, Calif, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company” or “INmune”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness a patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announced that it will host a conference call on August 5, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.