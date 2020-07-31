Tetraphase deal done, La Jolla Pharmaceutical taps Larry Edwards as CEO; Longtime Eli Lilly exec Michael Overdorf heads to Annexon as CBO

Larry Edwards
? As La Jolla Pharmaceutical closed on their acquisition of Tetraphase on Wednesday, the San Diego biotech also announced that they’re taking the president and CEO right along with them as Larry Edwards
Click to view original post
? As La Jolla Pharmaceutical closed on their acquisition of Tetraphase on Wednesday, the San Diego biotech also announced that they’re taking the president and CEO right along with them as Larry Edwards
Click to view original post
Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes