Tetraphase deal done, La Jolla Pharmaceutical taps Larry Edwards as CEO; Longtime Eli Lilly exec Michael Overdorf heads to Annexon as CBO

July 31, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Tetraphase deal done, La Jolla Pharmaceutical taps Larry Edwards as CEO; Longtime Eli Lilly exec Michael Overdorf heads to Annexon as CBO
Larry Edwards

? As La Jolla Pharmaceutical closed on their acquisition of Tetraphase on Wednesday, the San Diego biotech also announced that they’re taking the president and CEO right along with them as Larry Edwards

Click to view original post