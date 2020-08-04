SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #breastcancer–Top-line data showed the planned re-excision rate for patients who underwent breast cancer surgery with pegloprastide was 6% (vs typical rate 20-40%).
Avelas Announces Top-Line Data Showing Pegloprastide (AVB-620) Can Significantly Improve Cancer Detection in Real Time During Breast Cancer Surgery
