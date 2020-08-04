Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.