LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles announced today that it is joining forces with Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego to connect Scripps Oceanography students, innovators, and scientists with AltaSea’s blue economy entrepreneurs for a broad-based research, education, public outreach, and workforce development partnership designed to bring about a greater understanding of the ocean and to advance the Blue Economy in Southern