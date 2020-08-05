AXIM® Biotechnologies Applies for FDA Emergency Use Approval (EUA) for High Throughput, Patent-Pending Neutralizing Antibody Diagnostic Test for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today the development, patent filing and Emergency Use Approval (EUA) filing of NeuCovix-HT™, a high throughput (HT) patent-pending diagnostic test that measures levels of functional antibodies in plasma or serum that neutralize SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Unlike current serology tests for COVID-19 that qualitatively detect antibodies to the virus, NeuCovix-HT™ quantitatively measures functional antibodies that block binding of the virus to host cell receptors.