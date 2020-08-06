Qualigen Therapeutics to Host Business Update Conference Call on August 18, 2020

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) (Qualigen or the Company) announced today that it will host a business update conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. During the call, Qualigen’s management team will discuss the Company’s business strategy, review its drug development program and upcoming milestones, and provide a general business update. In addition, management will review its fiscal first quarter 2021 financials.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using this link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. A webcast of the call may also be accessed at Qualigen’s Investor Relations page at Qualigen Business Update Conference Call. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-5413 (International).

A replay of the webcast will be available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the live conference call at Qualigen Business Update Conference Call. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until August 25, 2020 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and providing the passcode 10147089.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, as well as maintaining and expanding its core FDA-approved FastPack® System, which has been used successfully in diagnostics for almost 20 years. The Company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects. The foundational aptamer of ALAN, AS1411, is also being studied for use in treating viral-based infectious diseases, including COVID-19. RAS-F is a family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules for preventing mutated RAS genes’ proteins from binding to their effector proteins; preventing this binding could stop tumor growth, especially in pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. STARS™ is a DNA/RNA-based treatment device candidate for removal from circulating blood of precisely targeted tumor-produced and viral compounds. Because Qualigen’s therapeutic candidates are still in the development stage, Qualigen’s only products that are currently commercially available are FastPack System diagnostic instruments and test kits, used in physician offices, clinics and small hospitals around the world. The FastPack System menu includes rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests for cancer, men’s health, hormone function, vitamin D status and antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Qualigen’s facility in Carlsbad, California is FDA and ISO Certified and its FastPack product line is sold worldwide by its commercial partner Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC. For more information on Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., please visit https://www.qualigeninc.com/.

