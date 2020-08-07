Alexion creates new post for chief diversity officer; Barry Greene stepping down at Alnylam, Yvonne Greenstreet named as successor

Uzair Qadeer

? Alexion has carved out a new position for chief diversity officer and filled it with an inside promotion.

Uzair Qadeer will now be responsible for their “diversity, inclusion and belonging” strategy, looking to reshape the biotech’s corporate culture. A veteran of Deloitte and Bristol Myers Squibb, Qadeer was working on executive coaching and helping create the diversity program he now leads.

“At Alexion, we believe that diversity is having a seat at the table, inclusion is having a voice, and belonging is having that voice be heard. Our work isn’t done until our employees and patients can feel a true sense of belonging,” Qadeer