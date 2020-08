SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announces CStone Pharmaceuticals (“CStone”, HKEX: 2616) recently reported that its OmniAb-derived anti-PD-L1 mAb CS1001 combined with platinum-based chemotherapy met its pre-specified primary endpoint, as assessed by the independent Data Monitoring Committee at the planned interim analysis of CS1001-302, a randomized, double-blind Phase 3 clinical trial for the first-line treatment of stage IV squamous and non-squamo