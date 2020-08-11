Gossamer Bio Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $GOSS–Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2020 and provided a corporate update. “I hold tremendous pride in the progress made by the Gossamer team to date,” said Sheila Gujrathi, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gossa