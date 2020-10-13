Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that it will present two posters at the 2020 American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP) Annual Meeting, which takes place virtually from October 19-30, 2020. Data being presented will highlight rezafungin, the Company’s novel once-weekly echinocandin currently being evaluated in pivotal Phase 3 trials for the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections.
