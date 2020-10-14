Arie Belldegrun

A few weeks ago Kite and Allogene founder Arie Belldegrun jumped into the expanded syndicate for a Boston-based biotech called Dewpoint Therapeutics — a Polaris-birthed venture that’s styled itself as a drug development pioneer out to craft a major pipeline.

That round — which also added deep-pocket player ARCH to the list of backers — came up with $77 million for the next step in the long journey toward the clinic, a nice add to the A round that launched the company. Now we hear that Dewpoint has recruited Ameet Nathwani to the executive suite as the new CEO, who’s taking the helm from Polaris managing partner Amir Nashat, who brought the comp