Artelo Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $7.6 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments intended to modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of units for gross proceeds of approximately $7.6 million, which includes the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option to purchase additional shares and warrants, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Artelo Biosciences, Inc. The offering is comprised of units, priced at a public offering price of $0.75 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.75 per share that expires on the fifth anniversary of the date of issuance. The securities comprising the